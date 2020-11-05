LTHM

Lithium producer Livent extends Tesla deal, to invest in Nemaska joint venture

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Lithium producer Livent Corp said on Thursday it had extended its supply agreement with Tesla Inc through the end of 2021 and would form a joint venture to buy Quebec's Nemaska Lithium Inc.

The company also posted a third-quarter net loss of $11.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with net income of $18 million, or 12 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

