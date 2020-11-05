Lithium producer Livent extends Tesla deal, to invest in Nemaska joint venture

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N said on Thursday it had extended its supply agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O through the end of 2021 and would form a joint venture to buy Quebec's Nemaska Lithium Inc N0T.D.

The company also posted a third-quarter net loss of $11.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with net income of $18 million, or 12 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

