Lithium producer Albemarle's fourth-quarter profit falls

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest lithium producer, reported a 6.4% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses and lowers sales due to the global spread of the coronavirus.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $84.6 million, or 79 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $90.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.