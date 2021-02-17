US Markets
Lithium producer Albemarle's fourth-quarter profit falls

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

Albemarle Corp, the world's largest lithium producer, reported a 6.4% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses and lowers sales due to the global spread of the coronavirus.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $84.6 million, or 79 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $90.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

