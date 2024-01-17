News & Insights

US Markets
ALB

Lithium producer Albemarle to cut workforce, lower spending in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

January 17, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 2, lithium spot price details in paragraph 3

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle ALB.N said on Wednesday it will reduce its workforce and cut spending on certain projects this year, as it looks to curb costs.

Shares of the world's largest lithium producer rose 1.4% premarket to $127.67 after the company said it would reduce its expenditure on contracted services as well as defer spending on two lithium projects.

Spot prices of lithium, used in electric vehicles batteries, declined over 80% in 2023 as growing supply from all major producers outpaced rise in demand from battery users.

Albemarle forecast its 2024 capital expenditure in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, down from about $2.1 billion in 2023.

The company said it would record a charge in the first quarter of 2024 associated with severance and related benefit costs, exit and disposal activities, and asset write-downs.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.