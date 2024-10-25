News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Plus Minerals Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 01:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. (AU:LPM) has released an update.

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 27, 2024, in Sydney. The company encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate informed discussions. Meeting details and documents are available online, reflecting the company’s commitment to digital communication.

For further insights into AU:LPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.