Lithium Plus Minerals Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 27, 2024, in Sydney. The company encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate informed discussions. Meeting details and documents are available online, reflecting the company’s commitment to digital communication.

