Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. Reports Strong AGM Results

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. reported that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including a 97.4% approval for the remuneration report. The company’s strategic moves, such as the election of directors and approval of performance rights, signify robust shareholder support and a positive outlook for future growth.

