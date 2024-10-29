Lithium Plus Minerals Corrects AGM Date for November

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. (AU:LPM) has released an update.

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. has corrected an error in the date provided for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, now confirmed for November 27, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions ahead of the meeting for efficient management responses. The meeting details and documents are accessible online, reinforcing the company’s streamlined approach to shareholder engagement.

