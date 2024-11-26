Lithium Plus Begins Final Drilling at Bynoe Project

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. (AU:LPM) has released an update.

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. is set to begin its final drilling program for the 2024 field season at the Liana Prospect within its Bynoe Lithium Project in Northern Territory, Australia. This initiative aims to tap into high-potential lithium targets, with results expected by early 2025, as part of the company’s strategy to meet rising global lithium demand. The Bynoe region’s rich pegmatite fields offer promising opportunities for new discoveries and future production.

