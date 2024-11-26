News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Plus Begins Final Drilling at Bynoe Project

November 26, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. (AU:LPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. is set to begin its final drilling program for the 2024 field season at the Liana Prospect within its Bynoe Lithium Project in Northern Territory, Australia. This initiative aims to tap into high-potential lithium targets, with results expected by early 2025, as part of the company’s strategy to meet rising global lithium demand. The Bynoe region’s rich pegmatite fields offer promising opportunities for new discoveries and future production.

For further insights into AU:LPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.