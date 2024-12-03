Lithium One Reshuffles Leadership Amid Exploration Focus

Yorkton Ventures (TSE:LONE) has released an update.

Lithium One Metals Inc. has announced a leadership reshuffle, with Nav Dhaliwal stepping in as Interim President and CEO, following the departure of R. Dale Ginn and Robert Jewson. The company, known for its lithium exploration in Ontario and Québec, continues to focus on discovering new lithium deposits.

