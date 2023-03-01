Lithium miner SQM's fourth-quarter profit more than triples

March 2 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit that more than tripled, fueled by demand for the white metal, which is used by carmakers in the booming electric vehicle industry.

The South American chemicals firm posted a net profit of $1.15 billion for the three months ended December 2022, from revenues up nearly three-fold at $3.13 billion.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.