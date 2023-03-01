Commodities

Lithium miner SQM's fourth-quarter profit more than triples

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

March 01, 2023 — 11:10 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit that more than tripled, fueled by demand for the white metal, which is used by carmakers in the booming electric vehicle industry.

The South American chemicals firm posted a net profit of $1.15 billion for the three months ended December 2022, from revenues up nearly three-fold at $3.13 billion.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.