Lithium miner SQM posts Q4 profit down 82%

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter net profit down 82% from a year ago to reach $205.9 million as prices for the key battery metal continued to slide from earlier peaks.

Revenue for the miner, meanwhile, shrunk 58% from a year earlier to $1.31 billion for the last three months of 2023.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Kylie Madry)

