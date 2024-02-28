News & Insights

Lithium miner SQM posts Q4 profit down 82%

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

February 28, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter net profit down 82% from a year ago to reach $205.9 million as prices for the key battery metal continued to slide from earlier peaks.

Revenue for the miner, meanwhile, shrunk 58% from a year earlier to $1.31 billion for the last three months of 2023.

