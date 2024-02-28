Lithium miner SQM posts profit down 82% as lithium prices slide

Adds detail from statement

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM SQMA.SN, the world's second-largest lithium producer, on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter net profit down 82% from a year earlier, below forecasts as prices for the key battery metal continued to slide from earlier peaks.

The miner, which also produces fertilizers and industrial chemicals, posted a quarterly net profit of $205.9 million, below the $317 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG after a gradual slide in earnings over 2023.

Revenues, meanwhile, fell 58% to $1.31 billion, also lagging LSEG's $1.35 billion forecast.

SQM said it had sold record-high volumes of lithium during the quarter, hitting around 51,000 metric tons and up nearly 20% from a year earlier, even as average prices were down some 73%.

"The excess in lithium and battery materials capacity seen during last year is expected to continue during this year, keeping pressure on lithium market prices," Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos said in a statement, stipulating that SQM's average prices should stay "relatively stable" through 2024.

Global supplies for the electric vehicle battery metal outpaced demand over 2023, fuelling a glut that has dragged prices and caused producers such as Albemarle ALB.N, the world's largest supplier, to cut jobs and pause expansions.

SQM, however, said it expected to increase sales in its lithium division by 5% to 10% this year and produce some 210,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate in the first quarter as it ramps up its Chile operations.

It expects to spend some $1.3 billion in capital expenditures this year, it added.

The group's share price has slid around 30% in the last 12 months.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Kylie Madry)

