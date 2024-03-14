Lithium-miner Pilbara Minerals accepts pre-auction offer for spodumene cargo

Updates with further details and background from paragraph 3 onwards

March 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX said on Thursday it has accepted a pre-auction offer for a shipment of 5,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of lithium spodumene concentrate cargo from a group of registered participants for the auction.

The shipment was made separately available for sale to the participants prior to the auction on the Battery Metal Exchange, which is scheduled for March 18.

The lithium miner indicated that it received a number of offers prior to the auction and has accepted one and executed a sales contract with the buyer, whose name it did not disclose.

The lithium market has now been stabilizing after prices plunged more than 70% in 2023 on slowing EV sales growth, as well as higher production and over-supply of the metal, with firms forced to cut output and announce impairments.

The offer prices the shipment at $1,200 per dmt on a SC6.0 CIF China equivalent basis after adjusting for lithium content and including freight costs, Pilbara said.

"Since the company's forecast production volume for calendar year 2024 is now largely allocated, regular future spot sales via BMX during 2024 are unlikely," the company added.

The shipment is contracted for the December quarter as the firm already has existing offtake agreements with other parties.

Earlier in the week, Pilbara announced it had inked a spodumene concentrate supply deal with Tesla TSLA.O supplier Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group 002497.SZ, to be delivered from Pilbara's Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia.

(Reporting by Megha Rani; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)

((Megha.Rani2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.