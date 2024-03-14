Lithium-miner Pilbara Minerals accepts pre-auction offer for spodeumene cargo

March 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX said on Thursday it has accepted a pre-auction offer for a shipment of 5,000 dry metric tonnes of lithium spodumene concentrate cargo from a group of registered participants for the auction.

The shipment was made available for sale to the participants prior to the auction on the Battery Metal Exchange, which is scheduled for March 18.

(Reporting by Megha Rani; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

