Lithium miner Patriot Battery Metals receives about $83 mln investment from Albemarle

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Patriot Battery Metals PMET.V, PMT.AX said on Tuesday it had entered into a subscription agreement with Albemarle Corp ALB.N related to a private placement of C$109 million ($82.6 million).

At the closing of the investment, Patriot will enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Albemarle to study the viability of a downstream lithium hydroxide plant integrated with the Corvette lithium project.

($1 = 1.3189 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

