Lithium miner Liontown's shares jumps on reports of large block trades

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX jumped as much as 9.4% in heavy volumes on Thursday, with local media reporting large block trades in the stock of the lithium miner, which recently accepted Albemarle's ALB.N buyout offer.

Liontown's shares jumped to a session-high of A$3.030 on Thursday, their highest since June 22 and above Albemarle's ALB.Nbuyout offer of A$3.00 per share made on Monday, which Liontown accepted.

The stock has jumped nearly 6% in the past three sessions, but remained below the per-share offer price. The offer values Liontown at A$6.61 billion ($4.21 billion) overall.

The jump above the offer price on Thursday was in trading volume of more than 92 million shares, nearly double the combined volume of the previous three sessions, per LSEG data.

"Liontown is aware of the unusual volume of shares that have changed hands today, but cannot provide further comment," the miner said in a statement.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported that Perth-based stockbroker Euroz Hartleys traded around 1.7% shares in Liontown across five large blocks, with the identity of the buyer unknown.

AFR and The Australian cited sources saying mining billionaire Gina Rinehart could have bought the shares and that Rinehart's current stake in Liontown is just below 5% - the threshold above which one becomes a substantial shareholder.

Hancock Prospecting, owned by Rinehart, and Euroz Hartleys did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Emerging lithium companies in Australia are witnessing a surge in buyouts as low valuations and cash needs attract buyers racing to secure supplies of the white metal, which is in hot demand for electric vehicle batteries.

($1 = 1.5704 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.