World Markets

Lithium miner Allkem's revenue soars on higher prices, improved production

April 19, 2023 — 07:11 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Updates with background, details

April 20 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX clocked a 34% rise in its third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong output at its Olaroz facility and higher realised prices as demand for the white metal soars across the world.

High-quality ore production from the Olaroz lithium facility in northern Argentina was up about 40% at 4,102 tonnes for the quarter.

The global producer of lithium received average price of $53,175 per tonne for its lithium carbonate, resulting in record revenue of $159 million at Olaroz.

However, benchmark lithium prices, which rallied six-fold over the two years to November, have started declining lately due to a drop in electric vehicle sales in China that has hurt the metal's use in lithium-ion batteries.

The ASX-listed miner reported revenue of $315 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with $235 million, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.