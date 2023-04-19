Lithium miner Allkem's revenue jumps 34% on higher production

April 20 (Reuters) - Allkem Ltd AKE.AX posted a 34% rise in its third-quarter revenue on Thursday as helped by improved production at Olaroz lithium facility and higher realised prices.

The ASX-listed miner said revenue was $315 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with $235 million, a year earlier.

