Lithium miner Allkem's revenue drops on lower Mt Cattlin output

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX on Wednesday posted a 11.1% sequential drop in its second-quarter revenue as lower output from its Mt Cattlin operations offset strong lithium prices amid tight supply of the battery metal.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-headquartered lithium miner's revenue was $265 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $298 million in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

