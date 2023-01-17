Lithium miner Allkem's revenue drops on lower Mt Cattlin output

January 17, 2023 — 04:35 pm EST

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX on Wednesday posted a 11.1% sequential drop in its second-quarter revenue as lower output from its Mt Cattlin operations offset strong lithium prices amid tight supply of the battery metal.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-headquartered lithium miner's revenue was $265 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $298 million in the previous quarter.

