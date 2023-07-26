Lithium miner Allkem's fourth-quarter revenue falls on weak prices

July 27 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX on Thursday reported an about 1% drop in fourth-quarter revenue as weak lithium prices offset higher output at its flagship Mt Cattlin project in Western Australia and Olaroz project in Argentina.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-headquartered miner, which recently inked a $10.6 billion merger with Livent Corp LTHM.N, said revenue was $334 million for the three months ended June 30, lower than last year's $337 million.

