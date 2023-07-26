Lithium miner Allkem's fourth-quarter revenue drops on weak prices

Adds details on revenue, prices

July 27 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AXsaid on Thursday its fourth-quarter revenue fell as weak lithium prices offset higher output at its flagship Mt Cattlin project in Western Australia and Olaroz project in Argentina.

Lithium prices have weakened over the first half, weighed by concerns about limited demand and excess supply.

The spot price of lithium carbonate in China is expected to average 250,000 yuan this year and could fall to 120,000 yuan, as per Guosen Futures.

The miner sold 46,787 tonnes of spodumene concentrate on an average sales price of $4,297 per tonne during the quarter.

As a result, the Argentina-based miner, which recently signed a $10.6 billion merger with Livent Corp LTHM.N, said revenue was $334 million for the three months ended June 30, lower than last year's $337 million.

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.