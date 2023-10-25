News & Insights

Lithium miner Allkem's first-quarter revenue rises nearly 10%

October 25, 2023 — 05:43 pm EDT

Written by Shivangi Lahiri and John Biju for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AX posted a 9.7% jump in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by higher production from its flagship Mt Cattlin project in Western Australia and Olaroz lithium facility in Northern Argentina.

The Argentina-headquartered company, which is nearing the close of its $10.6 billion merger with Livent Corp LTHM.N, said revenue was $327 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $298 million a year earlier.

