Lithium miner Allkem's first-quarter revenue rises nearly 10%

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AX posted a 9.7% jump in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by higher production from its flagship Mt Cattlin project in Western Australia and Olaroz lithium facility in Northern Argentina.

The Argentina-headquartered company, which is nearing the close of its $10.6 billion merger with Livent Corp LTHM.N, said revenue was $327 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $298 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

