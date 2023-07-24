Lithium miner Allkem to receive up to $180 million to develop Argentina plant

July 24 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Allkem will receive a loan up to $180 million to develop a battery-grade brine lithium plant at the Sal de Vida site in Argentina, the International Finance Corporations (IFC) said on Monday.

The IFC, a development institution, will put up to $100 million out of its own account and up to $30 million "in mobilization," it said in a statement. Another $50 million is expected to come in a parallel loan arranged by the IFC.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.