Lithium miner Allkem to receive up to $180 million to develop Argentina plant

July 24, 2023 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Allkem will receive a loan up to $180 million to develop a battery-grade brine lithium plant at the Sal de Vida site in Argentina, the International Finance Corporations (IFC) said on Monday.

The IFC, a development institution, will put up to $100 million out of its own account and up to $30 million "in mobilization," it said in a statement. Another $50 million is expected to come in a parallel loan arranged by the IFC.

