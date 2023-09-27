News & Insights

Lithium miner Allkem rises on approval for $10.6 bln Livent merger

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 27, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian lithium major Allkem AKE.AX said on Thursday that all competition and foreign investment approvals needed for its planned $10.6 billion merger with Livent Corp LTHM.N have been or are expected to be received before completion.

Shares of the miner rose as much as 4.1% to A$11.785 as of 0227 GMT and was on track for its best day in nearly a week.

