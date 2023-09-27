Lithium miner Allkem rises as $10.6 bln Livent deal close edges nearer

Updates with further details and background

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian lithium major Allkem AKE.AX said on Thursday that it has received, or will soon receive, the necessary competition and foreign investment approvals for its planned $10.6 billion merger with Livent LTHM.N.

The merger, announced in May, is expected to close around the end of 2023 and will create Allkem Livent, the world's third-largest producer of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Allkem said it is awaiting approvals from certain regulators, both companies' shareholders and Australian courts, and that the necessary paperwork has been filed with the U.S. market regulator.

The company's shares rose as much as 4.4% to A$11.815 as of 0242 GMT and was on track for its best day in over a month.

Livent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.