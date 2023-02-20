Lithium miner Allkem lowers annual output forecast from Mt Cattlin ops

February 20, 2023 — 06:11 pm EST

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX on Tuesday said it anticipates production from its Mt Cattlin operations in Western Australia for the second half to be about 80,000 – 90,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate leading to an estimated annual production of 114–124 kt, compared to its earlier forecast of 140-150 kt.

