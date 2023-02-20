Lithium miner Allkem lowers annual output forecast from Mt Cattlin ops

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX on Tuesday said it anticipates production from its Mt Cattlin operations in Western Australia for the second half to be about 80,000 – 90,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate leading to an estimated annual production of 114–124 kt, compared to its earlier forecast of 140-150 kt.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.