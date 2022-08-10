Lithium (LIT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.76, changing hands as high as $77.95 per share. Lithium shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIT's low point in its 52 week range is $61.67 per share, with $97.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.98.

