Lithium Ionic’s Bandeira Project Shows Promise

May 27, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Lithium Ionic Corp (TSE:LTH) has released an update.

Lithium Ionic Corp has announced the completion of an NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Bandeira Lithium Project in Brazil, revealing significant measured, indicated, and inferred lithium resources. The report showcases a combined resource estimate of over 41 million tonnes of lithium oxide, highlighting the project’s potential in contributing to Brazil’s burgeoning ‘Lithium Valley’. With the feasibility study nearing completion, the firm anticipates environmental and construction licensing approvals in the coming quarter.

