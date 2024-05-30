News & Insights

Lithium Ionic Secures Major Royalty Financing

May 30, 2024 — 11:41 am EDT

Lithium Ionic Corp (TSE:LTH) has released an update.

Lithium Ionic Corp. has secured a pivotal US$20 million royalty financing deal with Appian Capital Advisory LLP, selling a 2.25% gross revenue royalty on its Bandeira Deposit. The funds will propel the development and construction of the Bandeira Lithium Project in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, potentially a major global lithium source. Investors may find promise in the project’s robust Feasibility Study results, forecasting a 14-year operation with high returns.

