Lithium Ionic Secures $266M Financing for Project

November 27, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Lithium Ionic Corp (TSE:LTH) has released an update.

Lithium Ionic Corp. has received a non-binding Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to provide up to $266 million in debt financing for its Bandeira Lithium Project in Brazil. This funding will cover the entire capital expenditure, propelling the company towards construction and production. The support underscores the project’s importance in strengthening global battery supply chains.

