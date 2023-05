May 31 (Reuters) - Australia-listed lithium explorer Lepidico Ltd LPD.AX said on Wednesday Chinese private firm Jiangxi Jinhui Lithium filed a notice of arbitration relating to an offtake agreement that the company's Namibia-based unit and Jinhui signed in November 2017.

