Lithium ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 20.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) shows an impressive 20.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 19.08% of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $305,019,802 worth of FMC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $54.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/13/2023 Nicholas Pfeiffer Corporate Controller 992 $75.62 $75,015 09/13/2023 Ronaldo Pereira EVP, President, FMC Americas 2,000 $75.59 $151,180 11/27/2023 Robert C. Pallash Director 3,845 $52.48 $201,786

