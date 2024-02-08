Lithium ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 20.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) shows an impressive 20.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 19.08% of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $305,019,802 worth of FMC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:
FMC — last trade: $54.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2023
|Nicholas Pfeiffer
|Corporate Controller
|992
|$75.62
|$75,015
|09/13/2023
|Ronaldo Pereira
|EVP, President, FMC Americas
|2,000
|$75.59
|$151,180
|11/27/2023
|Robert C. Pallash
|Director
|3,845
|$52.48
|$201,786
