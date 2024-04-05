Lithium ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 13.52% of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,155,155 worth of FMC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:
FMC — last trade: $59.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2023
|Robert C. Pallash
|Director
|3,845
|$52.48
|$201,786
|03/04/2024
|Andrew D. Sandifer
|EVP and CFO
|2,150
|$59.22
|$127,323
