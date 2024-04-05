Lithium ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 13.52% of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,155,155 worth of FMC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $59.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2023 Robert C. Pallash Director 3,845 $52.48 $201,786 03/04/2024 Andrew D. Sandifer EVP and CFO 2,150 $59.22 $127,323

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding EBC

 Institutional Holders of CRL

 Funds Holding LORL



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.