Lithium Energy Ltd. Updates Corporate Governance Practices

Lithium Energy Ltd. has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement, highlighting its adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company has disclosed key governance practices, including board responsibilities and diversity policies, on its website. This transparency aims to bolster investor confidence and align with market expectations.

