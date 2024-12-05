Lithium Energy Ltd. Revises Solaroz Project Sale Terms

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Lithium Energy Ltd. has revised the terms of its US$63 million sale of a 90% stake in the Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina to CNGR, eliminating all conditions precedents. The amended deal involves staggered payments, with a significant portion of shares transferred by January 2026 and funds to support future operations. Shareholder approval is anticipated in early 2025 to finalize the agreement.

