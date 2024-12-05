News & Insights

Stocks

Lithium Energy Ltd. Revises Solaroz Project Sale Terms

December 05, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lithium Energy Ltd. has revised the terms of its US$63 million sale of a 90% stake in the Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina to CNGR, eliminating all conditions precedents. The amended deal involves staggered payments, with a significant portion of shares transferred by January 2026 and funds to support future operations. Shareholder approval is anticipated in early 2025 to finalize the agreement.

For further insights into AU:LEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.