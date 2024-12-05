Lithium Energy Ltd. Revises Solaroz Project Sale Terms

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lithium Energy Ltd. has revised the terms of its US$63 million sale of a 90% stake in the Solaroz Lithium Project in Argentina to CNGR, eliminating all conditions precedents. The amended deal involves staggered payments, with a significant portion of shares transferred by January 2026 and funds to support future operations. Shareholder approval is anticipated in early 2025 to finalize the agreement.
For further insights into AU:LEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.