Lithium Energy Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 12:20 am EDT

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Lithium Energy Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 28, 2024, in West Perth, inviting shareholders to participate either in person or via proxy voting. The company encourages shareholders to update their communication preferences and access the AGM documents online for more efficient participation. This meeting is a pivotal event for investors keen on staying informed about the company’s strategic direction and performance.

