June 20 (Reuters) - Lithium Energy Ltd LEL.AX on Tuesday signed an agreement with China-based Xi'an Lanshen New Material Technology, allowing Lanshen to build a battery-grade lithium plant at Lithium Energy's Solaroz project in Argentina.

