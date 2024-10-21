Lithium Energy Extends Solaroz Sale Timeline Amid Regulatory Delays

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Lithium Energy Ltd. has extended the completion timeline for the sale of its 90% stake in the Solaroz Lithium Brine Project to CNGR Netherlands by 60 days, now expected to conclude by December 24, 2024. The extension comes as some necessary regulatory approvals in Argentina remain pending, despite progress on other conditions. This strategic move highlights ongoing interest in lithium assets amid a global push for battery materials.

For further insights into AU:LEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.