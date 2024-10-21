News & Insights

Lithium Energy Extends Solaroz Sale Timeline Amid Regulatory Delays

October 21, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Lithium Energy Ltd. has extended the completion timeline for the sale of its 90% stake in the Solaroz Lithium Brine Project to CNGR Netherlands by 60 days, now expected to conclude by December 24, 2024. The extension comes as some necessary regulatory approvals in Argentina remain pending, despite progress on other conditions. This strategic move highlights ongoing interest in lithium assets amid a global push for battery materials.

