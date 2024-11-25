Lithium Energi Closes Funding and Amends Credit Deal

Lithium Energi Exploration (TSE:LEXI) has released an update.
Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. has successfully concluded the second and final tranche of its private placement, raising over C$4.1 million. The funds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, while an amendment to their credit agreement with Arena Investors, LP, offers conversion rights tied to shareholder approval.
