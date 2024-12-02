Lithium Chile Spins Out Kairos Gold Subsidiary

Lithium Chile Inc (TSE:LITH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lithium Chile Inc. has announced the spin out of its subsidiary, Kairos Gold Inc., into a separate company focusing on gold, copper, and silver exploration, offering shareholders a new opportunity to invest in these resources. Shareholders will receive shares in Kairos Gold, creating potential for growth as the new company takes advantage of stronggold marketfundamentals.

For further insights into TSE:LITH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.