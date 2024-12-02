News & Insights

Lithium Chile Spins Out Kairos Gold Subsidiary

December 02, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Lithium Chile Inc (TSE:LITH) has released an update.

Lithium Chile Inc. has announced the spin out of its subsidiary, Kairos Gold Inc., into a separate company focusing on gold, copper, and silver exploration, offering shareholders a new opportunity to invest in these resources. Shareholders will receive shares in Kairos Gold, creating potential for growth as the new company takes advantage of stronggold marketfundamentals.

