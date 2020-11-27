Lithium buyers dismiss supply concerns as Tianqi faces looming repayment deadline

By Heekyong Yang and Tom Daly

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Customers of Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ insist they have other suppliers to turn to if the heavily indebted Chinese firm, which is facing an imminent loan repayment deadline, fails to secure the refinancing needed to stave off a default.

Tianqi, one of the world's top makers of lithium chemicals used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, on Tuesday repeated its warning that production could be severely impacted if it fails by the end of this month to make a $1.9 billion repayment on a loan used to buy a stake in Chile's SQM in 2018.

The firm currently has a 12.9% share of the global lithium chemical market, says Benchmark Mineral Intelligence analyst George Miller.

That puts it third behind U.S.-based Albemarle Corp ALB.N and SQM SQMA.SN in the group of major global producers that could pick up the slack if Tianqi defaults on deliveries.

Asked if it could ensure supply to customers from December, Tianqi declined to comment outside of exchange filings.

But its clients, which include South Korean battery makers LG Chem 051910.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS, as well as their compatriot EcoPro BM 247540.KQ and Sweden's Northvolt, are hardly panicking.

"SK Innovation would not likely face any supply issues as the company has signed contracts with other suppliers," a spokesperson said, without providing further details.

Battery materials producer EcoPro BM said while there were "operational issues" at Tianqi's Kwinana plant in Australia - the intended source of lithium hydroxide in their 4-1/2 year contract - the supplier was sending material from China instead.

Tianqi in March postponed commissioning of Kwinana's 24,000 tonne-per-year first phase, citing liquidity problems, after the coronavirus demand shock exacerbated lithium market oversupply that had already sent prices plunging.

LG Chem declined to say if it was receiving supply from Kwinana this year as planned, while Northvolt said its deal with Tianqi, covering 2020-25, is still active and it has a "multi-feed strategy in place for all raw materials".

Even if Tianqi manages to avoid default, Benchmark's Miller still sees its market share slipping to 9% by 2025.

He expects a "significant effort to keep Tianqi afloat" from China, especially as the company is a key player in the strategic lithium-ion battery sector and operates, with Albemarle, the giant Greenbushes lithium mine in Australia.

With surging EV sales in the EU and China and "few near-term supply-side expansions to compensate, we forecast a forthcoming deficit in lithium supply", he said.

Shares of the global lithium chemical markethttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mb80gF

Hard-rock storyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/36b5m4Y

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Tom Daly and Johannes Hellstrom; Additional reporting by Min Zhang and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

