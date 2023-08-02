Lithium Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LIT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.66, changing hands as low as $63.54 per share. Lithium shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.56 per share, with $82.1737 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.83.

