Lithium Australia NL’s Director Acquires 36M Performance Rights

Lithium Australia NL has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Simon Linge acquiring 36 million performance rights, set to expire in December 2028, as approved by shareholders at their recent Annual General Meeting. This move highlights the company’s strategic shift and potential growth opportunities, capturing the interest of investors keen on tracking stock performance in the evolving lithium industry.

