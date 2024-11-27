News & Insights

Lithium Australia NL’s Director Acquires 36M Performance Rights

November 27, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Lithium Australia NL has announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Simon Linge acquiring 36 million performance rights, set to expire in December 2028, as approved by shareholders at their recent Annual General Meeting. This move highlights the company’s strategic shift and potential growth opportunities, capturing the interest of investors keen on tracking stock performance in the evolving lithium industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

