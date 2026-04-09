Lithium Argentina (TSX:LAR) Price Target Increased by 25.60% to 12.32

The average one-year price target for Lithium Argentina (TSX:LAR) has been revised to $12.32 / share. This is an increase of 25.60% from the prior estimate of $9.81 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.22 to a high of $19.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.72% from the latest reported closing price of $10.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Argentina. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAR is 0.04%, an increase of 66.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.19% to 35,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 10,251K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,594K shares , representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 58.80% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 3,240K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,754K shares , representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,201K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 81.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 791.55% over the last quarter.

Seldon Capital holds 2,149K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 94.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,029K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares , representing a decrease of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 82.35% over the last quarter.

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