Lithium Argentina price target lowered to $4 from $4.25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson lowered the firm’s price target on Lithium Argentina (LAAC) to $4 from $4.25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “mixed,” but the firm sees no flags to pivot its current rating on the stock.

