Lithium and Gold Performed Admirably in the First Half of 2023

When it came to returns in commodities during the first half of 2023, lithium and gold stood tall amongst their peers, based on data from Kitco News.

"In the first half of the year, lithium increased by 10.81%, making it the best-performing commodity and one of only two that recorded a positive return, the other being gold," Kitco News said, referring to its Periodic Table of Commodities Returns. "Every other commodity that we follow lost ground during the six-month period as global manufacturing activity receded and China’s economy, historically a major demand engine, delivered a disappointing rebound after ending three years of pandemic lockdowns."

The global transition to alternative energy sources certainly had a hand in lithium's strength. With an increased focus on reducing carbon emissions and utilizing more electric vehicles (EVs), lithium saw strength, as its use is imperative in the creation of EV batteries.

Gold also saw a strong first half, "rising 4.93% and outperforming most other major assets," Kitco News said. The precious metal was supported by a confluence of factors. Those include a stable U.S. dollar, central bank demand, and a safe haven option amid the banking crisis in March.

In terms of continued strength, bullish investors can point to India's stronger economy, Chinese economic stimulus, and the potential risk of a recession in the U.S. This should keep prices elevated in the second half of 2023.

2 Mining Opportunities

Given the upside, investors have options, which include using miners as a potential backdoor play on lithium and gold. Sprott has a pair of mining funds worthy of consideration.

For lithium, there's the Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP). LITP seeks to provide investment results corresponding to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners Index.

That index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the lithium industry. This includes producers, developers, and explorers. The fund features 44 holdings as of May 23, offering investors broad exposure to the industry’s ancillary services.

For gold, there's the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM). Per SGDM’s fund description, the ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, which aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies. In particular, it tracks stocks listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges.

