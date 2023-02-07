Lithium Americas Up 9% On Favorable Ruling For Thacker Pass

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) are rising more than 9% Tuesday morning at $25.65.

Monday Lithium Americas said it received a favorable ruling from the Nevada District Court, which allows the company to commence construction in its Thacker Pass project in Nevada.

"The favorable ruling leaves in place the final regulatory approval needed in moving Thacker Pass into construction," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO.

LAC has traded in the range of $17.58- $40.39 in the last 1 year.

