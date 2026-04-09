Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) Price Target Increased by 14.62% to 8.38

The average one-year price target for Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) has been revised to $8.38 / share. This is an increase of 14.62% from the prior estimate of $7.31 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.29 to a high of $11.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.97% from the latest reported closing price of $5.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.16%, an increase of 34.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.48% to 94,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 17,496K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,480K shares , representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 17.92% over the last quarter.

General Motors Holdings holds 15,002K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,526K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 99.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 24,340.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,490K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares , representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,097K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing an increase of 54.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 67.53% over the last quarter.

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