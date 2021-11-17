US Markets
LAC

Lithium Americas to buy Millennial Lithium for about $400 million

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Lithium Americas Corp, will acquire Argentina-focused lithium developer Millennial Lithium Corp for about $400 million in cash and stock, the companies said on Wednesday.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO, LAC.N will acquire Argentina-focused lithium developer Millennial Lithium Corp ML.V for about $400 million in cash and stock, the companies said on Wednesday.

Millennial terminated its arrangement to be acquired by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) 300750.SZ, the companies added.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAC ML

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular