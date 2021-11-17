Lithium Americas to buy Millennial Lithium for about $400 million

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO, LAC.N will acquire Argentina-focused lithium developer Millennial Lithium Corp ML.V for about $400 million in cash and stock, the companies said on Wednesday.

Millennial terminated its arrangement to be acquired by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) 300750.SZ, the companies added.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.