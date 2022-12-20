Markets

Lithium Americas To Acquire Arena Minerals In Transaction Worth $227 Mln

December 20, 2022 — 07:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO, LAC) announced a definitive arrangement with Arena Minerals Inc. (TSX-V.TO) to acquire Arena by way of a plan of arrangement in a deal worth $227 million.

Arena's shareholders will receive 0.0226 of a Lithium Americas common share for each Arena Share held. The transaction would result in Arena Shareholders owning approximately 5.7 percent of Lithium Americas.

