Lithium Americas To Acquire Arena Minerals In Transaction Worth $227 Mln

(RTTNews) - Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO, LAC) announced a definitive arrangement with Arena Minerals Inc. (TSX-V.TO) to acquire Arena by way of a plan of arrangement in a deal worth $227 million.

Arena's shareholders will receive 0.0226 of a Lithium Americas common share for each Arena Share held. The transaction would result in Arena Shareholders owning approximately 5.7 percent of Lithium Americas.

