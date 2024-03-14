News & Insights

Lithium Americas Shares Climb On $2.26 Bln Loan Commitment For Thacker Pass Lithium Project

March 14, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) are gaining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company provided a construction plan update for its Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The company said Lithium Americas received a commitment from the Department of Energy for a $2.26 billion loan for the construction of the processing facilities at Thacker Pass. The project targets to produce an initial 40,000 tonnes per year of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Currently, shares are at $6.53, up 14.18 percent from the previous close of $5.73 on a volume of 11,510,974.

Markets
Stocks mentioned

LAC

